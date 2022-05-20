CARMEL, Ind. — First responders are responding to 146th Street over U.S. 31 where a serious crash has occurred.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, the crash involved an SUV being inverted and winding up on its roof. Police had to shut down lanes in both directions while fire crews worked to extricate a patient from the vehicle.





Photos by Westfield Fire Department

While the crash was called serious by the Carmel Fire Department, no condition has been given for the patient at this time.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.