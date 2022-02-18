INDIANAPOLIS — Concertgoers will have the chance to see several big names perform in the Indianapolis area this summer, including Def Leopard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Sting, Chris Stapleton and more!

Def Leopard, Mötley Crüe, Poison

After two summers of delays, “THE STADIUM TOUR” is finally happening. The tour features Def Leopard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. You can see them on August 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

“The world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends will hit the road together this summer for a co-headlining tour SO MASSIVE that it could only be held in North America’s biggest stadiums,” said a press release promoting the show.

Sting

Sting’s “My Songs” concert tour is coming to the Palladium Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel on May 8. Sting will be accompanied by an electric rock ensemble. Joe Sumner, his son, will appear as special guest. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25 at the Palladium’s Fifth Third Bank Box Office, online at TheCenterPresents.org and by phone at 317-843-3800.

“Sting’s My Songs concert tour is an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout his illustrious career. Hailed as a ‘masterful performance from start to finish,’ the concert ‘takes fans on a musical journey through time’ with ‘hits like ‘Fields of Gold,’ ‘Shape of My Heart,’ ‘Roxanne’ and ‘Demolition Man’ punctuating an unforgettable show ,'” said a press release promoting the show.

COVID-19 Protocols: The Center for the Performing Arts currently requires patrons age 12 and older to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance before entering its venues. Patrons age 3 and older must wear masks or other face coverings at all times.

Chris Stapleton

Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” will make a stop in Noblesville at the Ruoff Music Center on July 22 with special guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards. Tickets go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

“The new performances add to yet another monumental year for the 5x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician, who is nominated for three more awards at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards ,” said a press release promoting the show.