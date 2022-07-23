High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

CENTRAL INDIANA — Customers with several different energy companies throughout central Indiana have reported power outages Saturday following severe storms throughout the area.

Customers with AES, Duke Energy and Indiana-Michigan Power have all reported outages to varying degrees.

AES

According to the power company’s online outage map, AES has around 750 customers reporting outages in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. An AES spokesperson said Saturday that 3,079 customers reported outages as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday and that as of 4 p.m. Saturday crews had restored power to over 2,300 of them.

A full statement from AES can be read below:

“Earlier this morning we experienced severe weather that went through our service territory, including high winds that reached up to 45-50 mph at times. Our crews responded as quickly and safely as possible to damage caused by the storms, including downed trees and power lines.” AES spokesperson

Duke Energy

Duke Energy, according to its online outage map, has around 2,800 reported customer outages in the area around Kokomo and Greentown as of 4 p.m. A spokesperson with company said Saturday that local crews have been responding all day to the outages and that outside contractors have also been brought in.

The company said that all customers should expect to have power back by Sunday morning, although many customers can expect restored power sooner.

Indiana-Michigan Power

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, around 20,000 Indiana-Michigan Power customers were without service in the Hoosier state, many of which were in the Marion area. Approximate outage counts conducted by the company for the following areas were:

Fort Wayne area: 350

South Bend area: 1,200

Elkhart area: 900

Muncie area: 4,600

Marion area: 13,000

Winchester area: 300

The power company also provided customers with estimated times for power restoration:

Fort Wayne area: 11 p.m. tonight

South Bend area: 11 p.m. Sunday

Elkhart area: 7 p.m. Sunday

East Central Indiana (includes Muncie, Marion, Winchester areas): 11 p.m. Sunday

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.