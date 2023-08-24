GRIFFITH, Ind. — A registered sex offender was arrested while at a Catholic school’s annual festival in Northwest Indiana.

On Aug. 17, a Griffith police officer noticed Scott Porta, 55, and contacted another officer working part time security at St. Mary’s Western Days Festival, which is a Catholic school celebrating its 50th anniversary running the fest.

The officer recognized Porta, who is a registered sex offender, from past contacts with him.

Porta, who is barred from entering any school grounds, was located in the beer garden, according to court records.

In 2002, he was convicted of child solicitation of a 12-year-old.

Porta was arrested and charged with serious sex offender on school property.

He pleaded not guilty on Monday.