RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — Charges have been dropped against a former elementary school principal once accused of sexual misconduct with a junior high student.

The State of Indiana and Randolph County filed a motion to dismiss charges against Ashley Breedlove on July 19. Records show the motion was granted the same day.

According to court documents, the alleged victim has requested the charges be dismissed.

The documents also cite inconsistency with the alleged victim’s testimony and the Department of Child Services no longer substantiating the allegations as further factors into the motion to dismiss.

The state says it does not believe it is possible to sustain a burden of proof at trial, so it is not pursuing the case.

Detectives in Randolph County were first approached in September of 2021 about a possibly inappropriate relationship between Breedlove and a student.

The student later told investigators he and Breedlove had sexual encounters while in her office. Court documents show the student gave conflicting statements about the occurrence of the sexual acts.

Breedlove resigned as principal in October of 2021.