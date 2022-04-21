WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of an 89-year-old man was discovered by fishermen in Washington County Wednesday.

Indiana Conservation Officers say the fisherman man found Harold Wilson of Seymour along a small tributary adjoining the Muscatatuck River outside of Little York. Seymour’s car was found a short distance away near State Road 39.

Wilson’s body was recovered by Indiana State Police divers.

He was the subject of a Silver Alert issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department on April 19.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine cause of death. No foul play is suspected at this time.