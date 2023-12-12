JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. – A Seymour woman faces charges in connection with a Jennings County crash that killed a 3-year-old boy and injured two other children earlier this year.

Lisa Ely, 45, was arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office, Ely was heading northbound in a 2016 Nissan Rogue on Oct. 28, 2023, on County Road 1000W when she went off the road, struck a culvert, went airborne and slammed into a tree. The SUV came to rest on the west side of the road.

Thomas Ely, 3, died from injuries he suffered in the crash. A 7-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries, as did a 9-year-old passenger.

The juveniles were wearing seatbelts, but investigators said there was no evidence that proper child restraints or car seats had been used.

Lisa Ely was speeding, police said, and toxicology results revealed her blood alcohol level was above Indiana’s legal limit of .08.

She was initially taken to an area hospital before being transferred to an Indianapolis facility. The surviving juvenile passengers were eventually transported to IU Health Riley Hospital for Children.

Deputies took Ely into custody without incident Monday and booked her into the Jennings County Jail pending her initial court appearance.