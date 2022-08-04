We’re saving the last dance for Keaton Kermode! The Shelby County native has made it to the finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX.

The 20-year-old contemporary dancer captured fans across the country with his unique backstory: when he wasn’t in his mother’s dance studio in Franklin, Indiana, Keaton was putting on pads and a helmet to battle it out on the football field.

His diverse athletic background has given him a build you don’t often see in male contemporary dancers, but since he’s in the final two, it’s clear it hasn’t affected his incredible performances.

Keaton will be competing against Alexis Warr Burton in next week’s finale. We asked him if he had any special plans for the finale.

“Going into the finale, I’m going to do what I’ve been doing this whole entire competition, and that’s just staying true to who I’ve been and being myself,” Keaton replied.

While he makes dancing in styles ranging from jazz to hip hop look easy, it does take a toll physically — and mentally.

“It takes a lot of brain power to learn all these dances and work with different partners,” Keaton admitted. “It’s [also] taken a lot on my body. I just have to push through and remember who I’m doing this for and why I’m doing this.”

To all of his supporters in Fairland and Shelby County, Keaton had a special message:

“I just want to tell everybody, my whole entire community, my whole family, all my friends out there who’ve been supporting me this whole time: thank you so much for the continued love and support. You know, I’m doing this for you guys. I’m trying to represent for the hometown. I love you guys. Stay tuned next week for the season finale.”

Keaton will appear in the SYTYCD finale next week on FOX59. It will air on Wednesday at 9 p.m.