SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department released information regarding an inmate from the Shelby County Jail who died Monday.

According to a news release from the department, officials with the Shelby County Jail found 33-year-old Denim Fassold, a Shelbyville resident, unresponsive in the book-in area of the jail around 7:12 a.m. Monday. Jail staff started “life saving procedures” and notified medical personnel of the situation.

The release said that Fassold was transported to a hospital after Monday morning’s incident. Fassold was reported as deceased late Monday.

Officials said that Fassold was arrested by the Shelbyville Police Department Saturday afternoon. According to court documents, Fassold was arrested for “possession of a controlled substance.”