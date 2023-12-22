SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – A community is rallying behind a young man in Shelbyville suffering from a terminal brain tumor.

Just three days before Christmas, carols rang out surrounding one Shelbyville home. Dozens gathered singing the happiest of songs but for the saddest of reasons.

“I was there the day he came into this world, and I will be holding his hand when he leaves it,” said Jennifer Moore, whose son JBob was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor just a few weeks ago.

On Friday night, Moore stood by her son and took in every second she could. JBob was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor a few weeks ago and doctors say he only has a few months to live.

His one Christmas wish came true this year as the whole community came together singing the carols he loves right on his front lawn.

“Why are we doing this; why wouldn’t we do this,” said co-organizer Jessie Hettwer. “Who wouldn’t want to help a family three days before Christmas? This is his Christmas wish. I’m believing for a Christmas miracle.”

“It just means a lot,” co-organizer Shiela Fuquay said. “You know. It’s just really good to be able to give back.”

“I know myself, I could not imagine being in their spot and I would want the same for my child,” said co-organizer Jessica Comstock.

With so much JBob has yet to do, those surrounding him want to give him all they can right now.

“He’s never been in love and had babies,” JBob’s mother Jennifer said. “He’s just starting out in his life. And they’re telling him he has months to live.”

Jennifer said it is an overwhelming feeling seeing the dozens of friends, family and strangers showing up for her son. And with every candle’s glow and all the glistening holiday cheer, she said she is grateful for the extra light in their darkest of times.

“It really shows you how much good is left in the world and how one little village can come together to take care of one sick kid,” Jennifer said. “It’s been really amazing and it definitely is eye-opening.”

Friends and community members have started raising money for JBob and his family through a GoFundMe. You can click here to donate.