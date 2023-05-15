SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville man has been arrested for arson with investigators claiming he is responsible for an early morning fire that sent one person to the hospital and injured another.

Shelbyville Fire Department units were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. Monday to the 800 block of S. Miller Avenue for a structure fire. Upon arrival, SFD said crews saw multiple apartment units and residential trailers on fire.

SFD said firefighters made an initial attack on the fire and then coordinated a search for any remaining residents who were soon evacuated. Two civilian injuries were reported, with one person being taken to Major Hospital and another being treated on scene.

In total, 25 firefighters responded to the blaze, helped put it out and prevented it from spreading to other structures. No firefighter injuries were reported.

Authorities with the Shelbyville Police Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office met with SFD arson investigators and began an investigation into the fire that lasted throughout the day.

The investigation, SFD said, led authorities to Zachary Tyler Smothers, a 21-year-old Shelbyville resident.

Zachary Tyler Smothers mugshot (via SFD)

Smothers was arrested, SFD said, and faces preliminary charges of arson resulting in bodily injury to someone other than the defendant.

The 21-year-old, SFD said, was booked into the Shelby County Jail around 4 p.m. Monday. His initial court date is set for 1:30 p.m. on May 16.