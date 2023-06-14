SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — According to court documents filed on June 8, a Shelbyville man was sentenced for multiple charges in connection with string of burglaries and thefts in 2022.

Charles Sims Jr. was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm. The sentence included six years in the Indiana Department of Correction and a year on home detention, with another year suspended to probation. Multiple charges, including burglary, theft and criminal mischief, were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Sims also pleaded guilty to two counts of corrupt business influence, although the judge ordered those sentences to be served concurrently with the gun charge.

According to court documents, police were called to an office building on Rampart on March 8, 2022 for a burglary. Police said several offices were “ransacked” and computers, hard drives and checks were missing.

Surveillance video from a nearby hotel showed Sims and another woman walking through the parking lot and then later showed Sims walking back through with a bag, according to court records.

A week later, police were called to the Hoosier Machine Company for a burglary report. The building’s owner said all the office drawers had been opened and there was damage to exterior doors. Police discovered that a welder and a laptop were taken from the business, according to court documents.

That building was broken into a second time just three days later.

About a week after those burglaries, police were called to a burglary at Christian Electric. The owner told police someone went through drawers, broke into a safe and stole $250.

Police were able to track the break-ins back to Sims because he had been forging stolen checks and cashing them in his name, according to court documents.

Police caught Sims at a vacant home and found several business checks, laptop computers and other stolen items.