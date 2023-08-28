PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Shelbyville man was recovered from Raccoon Lake in Parke County on Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Resources.

According to a news release from the department, Parke County 911 received a call at 4:11 p.m. that reported that a man, identified as 64-year-old Dennis Kitsko of Shelbyville, had dove into the water from a boat in Raccoon Lake.

The man was then pulled from the water unconscious by other boaters on the north end of the lake.

First responders, including members of the Bellmore Fire Department and the Park County Emergency Medical Service, began life-saving efforts on Kitsko. According to the release, Kitsko was later pronounced dead by the Parke County coroner.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation and the cause of death is pending autopsy results.