SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Officials with the Shelbyville Police Department are looking for a missing juvenile who they said could be in Indianapolis.

Karla (via police)

According to a news release from the department, 16-year-old Karla Coc-Choc was last seen around 6 a.m. on Monday in Shelbyville.

Police said that Coc-Choc, who is described as a Guatemalan female who speaks limited English, could be on the east side of Indianapolis with “Rigoberto Vicente.”

Officials with the department said that anyone with information about Coc-Choc’s location is asked to contact the department at (317) 392-5148.