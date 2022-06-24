SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The Shelbyville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy.

According to police, Brayden Mahon was reported missing on February 10th, 2022. He was last seen in Shelbyville.

Graphic provided by Shelbyville Police Dept.

He is 5’11” and weighs 145 pounds.

Police say Brayden lived with his father and grandmother at the time he went missing.

He has not been active on any known social media sites and has not been seen or had any contact with family or friends since February 17th.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Brayden please contact Detective Mark Newman at 317-392-2511.