SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville woman has pled guilty to multiple wire fraud charges after nearly $700,000 was embezzled from a local business over the span of 8 years.

Tammy Scudder was charged with four counts of wire fraud after she allegedly stole over $690K from Plymate, Inc. between 2012 and Dec. 2020.

Scudder began working for Plymate, an Indiana corporation that rented uniforms, floor mats and other commercial supplies, as a controller in 2012, according to court documents. As controller, she had access to the business’ KeyBank account and other financial records.

Additionally, Scudder had access to Plymate’s QuickBooks software and was able to make checks in the corporation’s name and deposit them into her account, docs show.

Sometime during 2012, it is alleged that Scudder “devised and participated in a scheme to defraud and obtain money from” Plymate’s accounts. This scheme, court docs say, involved abusing her position as controller and falsifying financial records.

In total, the court says that Scudder made 154 fraudulent checks between Feb. 2012 and Dec. 2020 totaling $693,708.75.

Scudder pleaded guilty to four wire fraud charges in September, court documents show, waiving her right to a jury trial. The offenses are punishable by a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, a $250,000 fine and up to 3 years of supervised release.

US attorneys also said they will seek to have Scudder pay back the over $690,000 she stole, court docs show.