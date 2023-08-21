TIPTON, Ind. — A junior at Sheridan High School is dead after a 19-year-old driver from Anderson crossed the center line and struck a vehicle the student was a passenger in on Saturday night.

According to Indiana State Police, the collision occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday night just south of Tipton near the intersection of S. Main Street and County Road 300 South.

State police said the Anderson 19-year-old, who was driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger, was traveling north on Main Street when, “for undetermined reasons”, the Challenger crossed the center line and struck a 2012 Volkswagen.

The Volkswagen was driven by a 17-year-old from Westfield, according to state police, who suffered serious injury. The driver of the Challenger also suffered serious injury. Both were transported by air to a hospital.

State police said the passenger in the Volkswagon — identified as Jaxson Schooley, 17, of Westfield — was pronounced dead at the scene. Schooley was a junior at Sheridan High School.

At this time, Investigators do not believe alcohol or narcotics contributed to the crash.

Families of the deceased were notified by state police.