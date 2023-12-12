HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Henry County arrested a juvenile accused of threatening to bomb a high school and shoot a fellow student.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, investigators said the juvenile directed the bomb threat at Tri Junior-Senior High School and also made “multiple threats to harm a student” on the evening of Dec. 8. Police learned about the situation the next day and interviewed the juvenile suspect.

After reviewing the interview and other evidence in the case, detectives arrested the juvenile on two counts of intimidation, both felony charges. One count involved the bomb threat while another involved a threat to “shoot a student.”

The suspect was being held at a juvenile detention facility. A parent of the threatened student has been notified, police said.

The sheriff’s office performed a full sweep of the school in cooperation with administrators at South Henry School Corporation. The search turned up nothing suspicious.

The school district notified parents about the situation on Sunday night, police said.

“As stated previously, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County school administrators will take all threats seriously and respond accordingly,” said Henry County Sheriff John M. Sproles in a statement.