PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman who is known to frequent the Brazil area is being sought for questioning after a stabbing incident in Parke County.

That’s according to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, who said they are looking for Taylor J. Liewellen, described as a 5’3″ 150lb woman with hazel colored eyes and dark hair.

Sheriff Frazier, via a news release, said the incident occurred on December 24 at 6:30 a.m. when deputies were called to a residence in Diamond in southern Parke County for a stabbing incident.

When law enforcement and EMS arrived they found a female who had fled a residence with multiple stab wounds around her body. The victim was taken to an area hospital for what are described as serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Frazier said the suspect and at least one witness had fled the area prior to deputies arriving.

Investigation led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Liewellen for a charge of aggravated battery. Frazier said her last known address was in Terre Haute, but added that she is known to visit Brazil regularly.

Anyone with information about Liewellen’s location or the incident is asked to call the Parke County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 569-5413.