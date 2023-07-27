The Sherman Minton Bridge connecting Louisville to New Albany is closed until further notice for emergency repairs.

The closure affects both directions and both decks of the bridge along I-64. The westbound side initially closed Wednesday due to the issue.

According to Sherman Minton Renewal, a joint effort involving the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a component of the bridge deck on the Kentucky approach span needs immediate repairs.

As a result, the bridge closed to traffic Thursday morning and will remain closed until further notice.

The suggested alternate route is I-265 and I-65. Regional traffic signs and message boards will notify drivers of the closure and recommended detour.

The bridge is in the middle of a three-year, multi-phase project intended to add 30 years to its life. The bridge carries about 70,000 vehicles daily over the Ohio River via I-64 and US 150.