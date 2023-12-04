(WTTV/WXIN) — As if we need any more motivation to be wary and avoid scams, a new survey from a leading cyber security company shows how much the average shopping scam could cost you.

Norton just released its 2023 Cyber Safety Insights Report, which surveys consumers in 13 countries. On average, the survey found that falling for a holiday shopping scam will cost you $1,500.

The survey also showed 55% of consumers are concerned about falling victim to a holiday shopping scam. In addition, consumer confidence in safe online shopping dropped from 89% last year to 72% this year.

Hopefully, lower confidence means higher caution and vigilance. While there is no “scam season,” there’s no doubt that crooks are working overtime during the holidays to snag victims who are quickly shopping for friends and loved ones. Here are some of the big ones to look out for:

Online shopping scams . These usually involve fake websites that offer great deals but only take advantage of you by stealing your sensitive information, or infecting your device with malware.

. These usually involve fake websites that offer great deals but only take advantage of you by stealing your sensitive information, or infecting your device with malware. Fake delivery scams . These were a big thing last year and they’re back with crooks posing as Amazon, UPS, FedEx or or the U.S. Postal Service. Avoid text messages that try go get you to pay for a delivery or a delivery problem. It’s very important to be aware of all the deliveries you have coming.

. These were a big thing last year and they’re back with crooks posing as Amazon, UPS, FedEx or or the U.S. Postal Service. Avoid text messages that try go get you to pay for a delivery or a delivery problem. It’s very important to be aware of all the deliveries you have coming. Gift card scams . These often urge victims to purchase gift cards in order to help them pay off an urgent financial matter that doesn’t really exist.

. These often urge victims to purchase gift cards in order to help them pay off an urgent financial matter that doesn’t really exist. Fake gift exchanges. These often seem like a “secret Santa” arrangement where are you get a free gift after you send one to someone else. However, the scammer you’re sending it to has no intention of sending anything back.

To stay safe, Norton recommends these tips:

Never buy from an unrecognized retailer.

Make sure websites are secure and start with “https.”

Make sure you have strong passwords that you don’t repeat with different accounts.

Install antivirus software to protect your devices.

As always, if a deal seems too good true, it probably is. It’s always a good idea to trust your gut if you’re having second thoughts about a purchase.