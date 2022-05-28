COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus PD are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Asa Watts.

Watts is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 93 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a red Under Armor backpack, a black zip-up hoodie, a gray shirt, black sweatpants, and neon yellow tennis shoes.

Watts was last seen Friday, May 27 at 10:00 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on Asa Watts, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.