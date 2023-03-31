Update (04/02/23): The silver alert for Kylee Ann Cox has been canceled. The Beech Grove Police Department confirmed that she has been found safe.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The Beech Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 14-year-old female Kylee Ann Cox. According to BGPD, Cox is missing out of Beech Grove and was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday in a white 4-door truck.

Cox is described by BGPD as a 5’4″, 142-pound white female with blonde hair that has brown roots and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black shoes without laces, according to the Silver Alert.

“She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” the Silver Alert reads.

Anyone with information on Cox’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Beech Grove Police Department or call 911.