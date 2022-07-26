NEW HAVEN, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 14-year-old girl missing from New Haven, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said Lillian Englehart was last seen Sunday at about 12:15 a.m. wearing black-rimmed glasses, a hooded sweatshirt and pants.

She is described as 5′ tall, weighs about 110 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Englehart’s whereabouts should call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.