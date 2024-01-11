SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl.

Jazlynn Young is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Young was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, white shirt, black sweatpants and white Nike Air Force One shoes.

(Indiana BMV Photo)

Young is from Scottsburg which is 84 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Jan. 5 around 12:30 a.m.

The teen is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If anyone has information on Young’s location, they’re asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 752-8400 or call 911.