OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 60-year-old man missing from Quincy, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said Rodney Harper was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday wearing a dark blue jean jacket, green pants and a fedora hat.

Harper is described as 5’11” tall, 170 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

ISP noted that he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

State police ask that anyone with information on Harper call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.