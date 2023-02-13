ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Elkhart County have declared a Silver Alert for a missing girl.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 12-year-old Aleeyah Cockburn. She is described as being 4’11” and 80 pounds with black hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black beanie, multi-color gray and pink jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Aleeyah is missing from Middlebury, Indiana which is 160 miles north of Indianapolis. She was last seen on February 10, 2023 at 9:54 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.