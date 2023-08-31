JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared as police in Jennings County investigate the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl.

Indiana State Police announced Thursday that the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Justine Jones, who was last seen around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, in North Vernon.

ISP described Jones as a 16-year-old white female that is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 118 pounds. Jones, ISP said, has black and blond hair with green eyes and was last seen wearing a white tank top and jeans.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is being asked to call the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 346-4911 or 911.

No other information was immediately provided.