The Henry County Sheriff’s Department has declared a Silver Alert for a Knightstown man.

Dwight Hood is a 71-year-old man who is 5’10” and 230 pounds with brown and gray hair, a long mustache and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue button down shirt.

Hood was last seen in Knightstown on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 6 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dwight Hood, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.

Knightstown, Indiana is 38 miles east of Indianapolis.