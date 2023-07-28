NAPPANEE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 16-year-old girl missing from Nappanee.

The Nappanee Police Department is searching for Megan Rose Gunter, who was last seen Thursday around 5:05 p.m. in Nappanee, 140 miles north of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police said Gunter is 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighs 268 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a Christmas shirt with cats and black and white shorts. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Gunter’s whereabouts, contact the Nappanee Police Department at 574-773-4111 or 911 immediately.