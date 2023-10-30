CROWN POINT, Ind. — The Crown Point Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Donte Morris.

(Crown Point Police Department)

(Crown Point Police Department)

Police said Morris is six feet and one inch tall, 159 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Northface coat, dark blue jeans and purple and yellow Nike shoes

Morris is missing from Crown Point, Indiana which is 140 miles northwest of Indy and was last seen Monday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If anyone has information, they should contact the Crown Point Police Department at (219) 663-2131 or dial 911.