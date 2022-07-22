AVON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 31-year-old man missing from Avon.

Indiana State Police said Rod Michael Hopkins was last seen Thursday at about 1 a.m. wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and black and red Air Jordan shoes.

Hopkins is described as 5’10” tall and 297 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Hopkins should call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.