CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a Silver Alert was declared Friday night for a missing 35-year-old man.

Nathan Pelkey

According to Indiana State Police, CPD is investigating the disappearance of 35-year-old Nathan Pelkey of Clarksville. Pelkey, ISP said, was last seen around 10 a.m. Friday in Clarksville, which is 108 miles south of Indianapolis.

Pelkey is described by ISP as a 5’9″, 150-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy YMCA t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

ISP said Pelkey is believed to be in “extreme danger” and that he may require medical assistance. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to call CPD at (812) 246-6996 or call 911.