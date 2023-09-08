FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 76-year-old woman missing from Fort Wayne, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP released a Silver Alert around 5:20 p.m. Friday stating that the Bluffton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Betty Gatke, a 76-year-old woman missing from Allen County.

According to police, Gatke is a 5’5″, 165-pound white female with gray hair and blue eyes. ISP said Gatke was last seen wearing a jacket and blue jeans in the Fort Wayne area, which is about 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, ISP said.

A photo of Gatke, provided by ISP in the Silver Alert, can be seen below.

Betty Gatke (via ISP)

Gatke, according to ISP, is believed to be in “extreme danger” and may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with knowledge of Gatke’s location is being asked to call 911 or Bluffton police directly at (260) 824-3320.