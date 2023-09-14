UPDATE: The Indiana State Police confirms that the statewide Silver Alert for the missing 11-year-old boy from Gary has been canceled.

GARY, Ind. – A silver alert has been declared for a missing boy from Gary, Indiana.

The Gary police department is searching for Damarion Dylan Martin, 11, who is described as a 4’5″ tall Black male weighing around 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. with a blue Lighthouse Charter School hoodie, navy blue pants, and black New Balance shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Damarion, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031 or call 911.