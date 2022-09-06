HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Danville man.

Police are looking for 69-year-old Charles Adkins, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 176-pound man who has been missing since Monday evening. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Adkins has grey hair and blue eyes, according to police.

The sheriff’s office on Monday added that Adkins reportedly left his home in the 1100 block of E. C.R. 350 N. on foot at approximately 7:15 p.m. He may be carrying a “machete-style knife” and could be confused but is not believed to be an active threat, said the sheriff’s office.

Authorities believe Adkins may be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

If you have any information about Adkins or his whereabouts, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-839-8700.