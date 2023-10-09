UPDATE: The missing teen girl was located and found safe.

BROOK, Ind. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl.

The girl was said to be 16 years old, four feet nine inches, 148 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a pink backpack.

The teen was missing from Brook, Indiana which is 108 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen Monday, Oct. 9 at 5 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on her location, you’re asked to contact Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or 911.