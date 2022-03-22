NEW HAVEN, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared by the New Haven Police Department.

Police say 15-year-old Karen Garcia is missing. She is 5’4″ and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Garcia was last seen wearing a black and red shirt, black leggings and black shoes.

She is missing from New Haven, Indiana which is 130 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Garcia was last seen on Monday, March 21 around 10 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Karen Garcia, contact the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.