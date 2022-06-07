SYRACUSE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old from Syracuse.

According to the Indiana State Police, Elizabeth Walters is a white female who is 5’2″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red jacket, white shirt, gray sweatpants and black Converse canvas high top tennis shoes with peace symbols drawn on the tips.

Police said Walters has been missing from Syracuse since June 5 and was last seen at 9:52 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at (574) 457-3366 or dial 911.