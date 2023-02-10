JASPER, Ind. –Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Feb. 4 at noon.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said Lisa Harker was last seen driving a 2015 Silver Chevrolet Equinox with an Indiana license plate of AJT923.

Harker is a 50-year-old white woman. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Harker may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 354-6024 or 911.