UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Patsy Dafforn has been canceled. Authorities said she was located.

—————————————-

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Allen County woman.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, 82-year-old Patsy Dafforn was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 5) in Yoder. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Patsy is 5’3″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be driving a tan 2007 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana plate SCW913.

Anyone with information should contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or call 911.