PERRY COUNTY, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing man from Perry County.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old Kenneth Davenport was last seen around 8:50 p.m. Thursday in English, Indiana.

He may be in danger and in need of medical assistance.

Davenport is about 6’1” and 225 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana plate FL228Z.

Anyone with information should contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Department at 812-547-2441 or call 911.