WALTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old missing out of Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Juday is described as being a white male, 5 foot tall and weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Juday was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with black knee patches, and white high top tennis shoes.

Juday is missing from Walton and was last seen on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at (574) 722-6060 or 911.