AUBURN, Ind. — Police in Auburn, Indiana have issued a Silver Alert for a local teenager.

Blake Boese is a 15-year-old white male. He’s 6’1″ and 160 pounds with brown hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a black widow spider logo, ripped black skinny jeans, and dark gray Adidas shoes.

Blake was last seen in Auburn on Tuesday, April 19 at 12:30 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Auburn is 145 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Blake Boese, contact the Auburn Police Department at 260-333-7911 or 911.