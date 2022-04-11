DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 59-year-old man missing out of Dearborn County.

According to the Indiana State Police, Paul Bradley is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, who weighs 210 pounds. He has gray hair with blue eyes, police said, and was last seen driving a maroon 200 Dodge Dakota with Indiana license plate TK431OAP.

Bradley was last seen on Monday in Lawrenceburg at 1:35 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Paul Bradley is asked to contact the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 532-3200 or 911.