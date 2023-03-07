GEORGETOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old missing from southern Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, Emily Barger was last seen on Monday at around 1 a.m. in the morning. She is missing from Georgetown, not far from Louisville.

Police said Barger is a white female who is 5 feet tall and weighs 85 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Emily Barger is asked to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 812-948-5400 or 911.