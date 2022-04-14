GREENWOOD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl from Greenwood.

According to the Indiana State Police, Megan Yaste is a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall who weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, plaid pajama pants and black shoes.

Police said Megan is missing from Greenwood and was last seen on Wednesday at 10:58 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department at (317) 346-6336 or 911.