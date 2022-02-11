MOORELAND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old teenager.

Stephen Martz was last seen in Mooreland on Friday at 11:08 a.m. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray-blue jean shorts.

Police said Martz was driving a black 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan with Indiana license plate 505RQI. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Stephen Martz is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 529-4901 or 911.