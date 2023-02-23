CAMBY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager missing out of Camby.

Cordarius Bradshaw, 16, was last seen on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Bradshaw is described by police as being a black male who is 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, white tennis shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Bradshaw’s whereabouts should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at (317) 839-9700 or call 911.