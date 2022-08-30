CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old man from Carmel.

According to the Carmel Police Department, Jack Hufford was last seen on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Carmel. He is believed to be driving a light green 2007 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate SUO805.

Police said Hufford is a white male, 5’8″ tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Hufford is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Jack Hufford is asked to contact Carmel police at (317) 773-1300 or dial 911.